Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, bringing a little extra sunshine to the young patients.

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The Duchess of Sussex first stopped by the hospital’s Creative Oasis area on March 12, where she spent time watercolor painting with young patients, according to TMZ. The 44-year-old then visited children who were unable to leave their rooms for the activity.

Photos CHLA shared on Instagram from the visit show Markle, looking effortlessly chic in a tan sweater and white pants, sharing smiles and stories with the young patients and hospital staff.

“Today we were honored to welcome LA’s own @meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to CHLA’s Creative Oasis, where she spent time painting alongside our incredible patients,” the hospital wrote alongside its Instagram post.

“These special moments are a reminder of how powerful creativity can be in fostering joy, connection, and healing,” the post added.

Meghan Markle Also Visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2024

The Duchess’s visit was part of the hospital’s “Make March Matter” campaign, an annual fundraiser that unites celebrities, businesses, and the L.A. community.

“Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures,” CHLA explained in a statement. “Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care, research, and innovation that happens at CHLA every day for the last 125 years.”

This wasn’t Markle’s first visit. In 2024, she participated in a “Literally Healing” session, a reading program that gifts CHLA families over 65,000 books annually.

“Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favorite books like ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ ‘Pete the Cat’ and ‘I Saw a Cat,’” CHLA explained in a statement at the time.