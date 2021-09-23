Meghan Markle Hardly Looks Recognizable In This Throwback Pic

Meghan Markle defined what it means to “glow up” after a throwback photo of her, and Katharine McPhee surfaced on Instagram. The picture takes a few moments to recognize the smiling faces belong to Markle and McPhee, as the two have changed dramatically over the years.

The Katharine McPhee And Meghan Markle Throwback Photo

Following the popular “Throwback Thursday” trend on Instagram. McPhee released an old photo of her and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. In the picture, McPhee and Markle stand side by side, smiling brightly for the camera. It appears as if the two were in costume for an event, as they both rocked bright red lipstick, heavy makeup, and a Cindy Crawford-like mole drawn above their lips.

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” McPhee wrote in her Instagram picture of the two. Although fans may have been surprised by the photo, Markle and McPhee have known each other for a long time. In fact, both Markle and McPhee grew up in Los Angeles and were active in the theater community, as the post says.

Where Are Katherine McPhee And Meghan Markle Today?

The rest of McPhee’s Instagram caption read that Markle “grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me.”

Despite the joking nature of McPhee’s caption, it’s clear she and Markle’s years in theater paid off handsomely. McPhee has established herself as a successful singer, songwriter, and actress. The 37-year-old has landed roles in The House Bunny, Country Comfort, and Smash and was named the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol.

On the other hand, Markle needs almost no introduction, as her name constantly pops up in media headlines. Markle rose to fame after starring in the television series Suits in 2011. After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle left her acting career behind. Instead of focusing on acting, Markle now pours her energy into various charities, which primarily focus on women’s empowerment.

Meghan Markle In The Media

Fortunately, Markle was portrayed in a much more positive light in McPhee’s Instagram post than what she’s accustomed to. Several fake news reports try to paint Markle as the reason she and Prince Harry left the royal family. It’s clear these outlets have no issue hurling insults at Markle, as she’s been described as “controlling” and “narcissistic.” These narratives are rarely accurate, so it’s refreshing to see Markle’s face in the media under more favorable circumstances.