Meghan Markle’s First Red Carpet Appearance Gives Us Serious Hair Envy

Meghan Markle’s previous career as a model and actress means there’s no shortage of red carpet photos of her. The Duchess of Sussex’s prior red carpet wardrobe probably wouldn’t have gotten the queen’s approval, though her most recent outfit choices have shown that she’s no longer concerned with following royal protocol. Whatever style choices she makes on the red carpet, however, one thing remains the same: her hair is absolutely gorgeous.
Back before she was a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle’s red carpet ensembles were your basic Hollywood standards for the time. She certainly didn’t have to worry about the strict royal protocols surrounding what she wore in public at that time. Her most recent red carpet walks prove she’s not too worried about them now, either.
Meghan Markle’s Most Recent Red Carpet
During her last public appearance with husband Prince Harry to the Annual Salute To Freedom Gala, Markle wore a bright red dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline. When it comes to what royal women wear in public, Queen Elizabeth has made it known that she prefers conservative dress. So, no bare shoulders, no low necklines or high hemlines.
Clearly this gown doesn’t fit that standard, but Markle and Harry moved thousands of miles away from the royal family in order to establish their own independence, so what’s a few bare shoulders compared to that?
Markle Through the Years
No matter what she’s wearing, one thing is for certain: Meghan Markle’s hair always looks amazing. It would appear that Markle’s favorite way to wear her hair is straight with a few beachy waves that likely harken from her years growing up in California.
In the past, we’ve seen outlandish tabloid rumors claiming that Markle spends up to $54,000 on her hair alone, and while we’re quite certain that there’s not an ounce of truth to those reports, she’s definitely got a routine that works for her. We’re not ashamed to say that we’d be in the front row with pen and paper if Markle ever decided to share her hair secrets.
Even on the rare occasion when Markle straightens her hair, her luscious locks look bouncy, shiny, and totally healthy. The dark, bitter coffee colored hair also perfectly complements the duchess’ skin tone and just looks so rich. That’s definitely true when it comes to her first red carpet look.
Markle’s First Official Red Carpet
Markle’s hair is thick, voluminous, shiny, and decorated with chocolatey highlights that brighten it up considerably. We’ll be heading to the salon with this photo in one hand and all our hopes and dreams in the other.
More Royal Stories From Suggest
Piers Morgan Has Some (More) Harsh Words For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Amid Joe Rogan Controversy
Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Poised To Take Over Major Patronage From Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton Allegedly Reliving Her ‘Worst Nightmare’ After Prince William Cheating Allegations Resurface, Royal Gossip Says
Kate Middleton Stuns During Visit To Foundlings Museum, See The Photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Desperate For Cash,’ Begging Prince Charles For Money, Anonymous Insider Claims