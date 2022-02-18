Meghan Markle’s First Red Carpet Appearance Gives Us Serious Hair Envy

Meghan Markle’s previous career as a model and actress means there’s no shortage of red carpet photos of her. The Duchess of Sussex’s prior red carpet wardrobe probably wouldn’t have gotten the queen’s approval, though her most recent outfit choices have shown that she’s no longer concerned with following royal protocol. Whatever style choices she makes on the red carpet, however, one thing remains the same: her hair is absolutely gorgeous.

Back before she was a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle’s red carpet ensembles were your basic Hollywood standards for the time. She certainly didn’t have to worry about the strict royal protocols surrounding what she wore in public at that time. Her most recent red carpet walks prove she’s not too worried about them now, either.

Meghan Markle’s Most Recent Red Carpet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

During her last public appearance with husband Prince Harry to the Annual Salute To Freedom Gala, Markle wore a bright red dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline. When it comes to what royal women wear in public, Queen Elizabeth has made it known that she prefers conservative dress. So, no bare shoulders, no low necklines or high hemlines.

Clearly this gown doesn’t fit that standard, but Markle and Harry moved thousands of miles away from the royal family in order to establish their own independence, so what’s a few bare shoulders compared to that?

Markle Through the Years

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 20: Actress Meghan Markle attends P.S. Arts’ The pARTy at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

No matter what she’s wearing, one thing is for certain: Meghan Markle’s hair always looks amazing. It would appear that Markle’s favorite way to wear her hair is straight with a few beachy waves that likely harken from her years growing up in California.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Meghan Markle poses backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014)

In the past, we’ve seen outlandish tabloid rumors claiming that Markle spends up to $54,000 on her hair alone, and while we’re quite certain that there’s not an ounce of truth to those reports, she’s definitely got a routine that works for her. We’re not ashamed to say that we’d be in the front row with pen and paper if Markle ever decided to share her hair secrets.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Actress Meghan Markle attends the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party hosted by Essie and Audi held at Chateau Marmont on January 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Even on the rare occasion when Markle straightens her hair, her luscious locks look bouncy, shiny, and totally healthy. The dark, bitter coffee colored hair also perfectly complements the duchess’ skin tone and just looks so rich. That’s definitely true when it comes to her first red carpet look.

Markle’s First Official Red Carpet

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Actress Meghan Markle attends the USA Network’s and The Moth’s Storytelling Tour “A More Perfect Union: Stories of Prejudice and Power” at the Pacific Design Center on February 15, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Markle’s hair is thick, voluminous, shiny, and decorated with chocolatey highlights that brighten it up considerably. We’ll be heading to the salon with this photo in one hand and all our hopes and dreams in the other.

