Meghan Markle Calls Latest Disneyland Trip With Her and Prince Harry’s Children ‘Pure Joy’ In Social Media Post

Giving her fans an inside look into her personal life, Meghan Markle shared a video of the “pure joy” Disneyland trip she and Prince Harry recently went on with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple went to “The Happiest Place on Earth” earlier this month to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday. The video even showed a snapshot of Liibet’s two-tier The Little Mermaid birthday cake.

“Thank you @Disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” Meghan wrote in the post, which was made through her personal Instagram account.

The video also showed photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry riding famous Disneyland rides and visiting Disney characters with their children. The children’s faces were covered.

Markle also made other social media posts celebrating Princess Lilibet’s birthday. In the first post, the former actress wrote, “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today, she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

In another post, Meghan shared a photo of Prince Harry holding a newborn Princess Lilibet, followed by a separate snap showing the father-daughter duo walking. “The sweetest bond to watch unfold,” Meghan wrote. “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

Meghan Markle Recently Revealed Her Initial Vision of What It Was to Be A Working Mother

During an episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder With Meghan podcast, Markle opened up about how she had always envisioned herself as a working mother.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she explained. “Before I was a mom, I said, ‘Oh gosh, I’m going to give a speech with a baby on my hip. I had had a whole vision. And then, you fast-forward – granted, I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies – but it was not the way I envisioned it.”

The Duchess of Sussex further pointed out, “For me, it’s so important my kids see me as a working mom.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Prince Archie, the following year. They famously stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the U.S. in early 2020. Meghan gave birth to their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in 2021.