When Could Meghan Markle And Her Kids Return To The UK?

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family, fans and onlookers have questioned when they would return. While Harry’s been back multiple times, the Duchess of Sussex has yet to step foot on British soil. When will that change? Here’s what we know.

No-Go On Prior Trips

Harry’s already returned a couple of times. He stood by his brother William’s side during Prince Philip’s funeral. The brothers teamed up soon thereafter to unveil a new statue of Princess Diana. On both trips, Markle elected to stay home. For the former, she was pregnant with Lilibet Diana, while the latter happened when the baby was just four weeks old.

The children are still of paramount concern. Lilibet is now eight months old while Archie is only two. While COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere (it’s ravaging the palace right now), the numbers are thankfully trending down across the board. This begs the question: when is Markle going to go back to the UK with her husband and children?

Security Concerns

Security is another central concern for Markle and Harry. The two had intended to return in April for the Invictus Games, which Harry is making a docuseries about, and for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. This plan is now up in the air because Harry and Markle have lost security detail.

Only a select group of royals receive 24-hour police protection, and Harry and Markle are no longer on that list. Harry was hounded by photographers during his most recent visit home. Considering what happened to Diana, it’s totally reasonable for him to desire locked-in protection for his family ahead of a big trip.

It’ll Happen Someday

Without any security lined up, there’s no saying when the two are going to return. April is still the best bet since there’s no way Harry would miss the Invictus Games, but Markle may feel more comfortable staying with the kids and security detail in Los Angeles.

For what it’s worth, the pair obviously does want to return to the UK to be near friends and family. Harry and Markle just got dinner with Princess Eugenie and brought her to the Super Bowl. One tabloid claimed Eugenie went so she could convince Harry to come home, but there is no real evidence to substantiate this claim. The cousins have always been good friends.

Rest assured, the duo’s return to British soil is a question of when and not if. Markle will eventually go to the UK once more; the couple first needs to get their security ducks in a row.

