Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Steamy Cover Of Her New Project ‘Cobra’

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her toned figure on the snake-themed cover for her upcoming project.

On Friday, October 27, Megan slithered to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of the vibe of her new project, Cobra: A Story By Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram

On the cover, Megan rocks a barely there top and bottom, showing off her fit physique. The rapper’s glowy makeup and glistening skin highlight her natural beauty, allowing her to be the focus of the cover.

Fans of Megan, referred to as “hotties,” flocked to the comment section to support her.

The top comment joked, “i wish i loved the gym,” referring to the rapper’s frequent intense gym sessions she posts to social media.

“SHES TAKING IT HONEYY 😫🔥🔥” one fan replied.

A third fan gushed, “This photo better be in a history book in 100 years 😮‍💨🙌🏾”

Cobra will mark the rapper’s first official solo since her Traumazine release in 2022. While Megan hasn’t made it clear if her new project is a song or album, she has noted that it is set to be independently released. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the project is also her first since settling a year-long lawsuit with her former record label, 1501 Entertainment.

Working Out Like Thee Stallion

Let’s face it—the rapper’s body is undeniably desirable. That being said, Megan puts in a lot of hours at the gym.

On October 22, the “Bongos” rapper posted a candid one-minute video to TikTok. In the video, she detailed her recent workout routine that earned her a chiseled body.

At the beginning of the video, Megan wore a yellow workout set and showed off her curves.

Instagram

“What’s up y’all? It’s your girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka ‘Hot Girl Coach.’ And b****, you can tell I’m not at my normal volume, because hotties, I done d*** near lost my god**** voice,” she explained. “I’ve been up for the past couple of days shooting this music video for y’all, so I really hope that y’all love it.”

Cobra: A Story By Megan Thee Stallion is set to release on November 3.