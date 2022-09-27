Megan Thee Stallion’s New Website Provides Vital Links To Mental Health Resources For Her Fans And Others

Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform to provide help for those who might be struggling with their mental health. The rapper recently debuted a new website dedicated to sharing resources with those who need them.

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Mental Health Resource Site

Megan just launched a site called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” a line from her 2022 song “Anxiety.” The website provides users with links to free therapy organizations, mental health hotline numbers, directories for those with more specific needs, and resources for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

RELATED: Five Celebrities Who Have Been Candid About Their Struggle With Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

“Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers,” a Twitter user named Shea Jordan Smith tweeted. “Real hot girl sh*t.” Megan later retweeted their message.

Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl shit.https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb pic.twitter.com/b8sSO9oiba — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

Smith also posted a message from the rapper: “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

‘It’s Okay To Want To Go Get Therapy’

Megan Thee Stallion has been very open about her struggles with mental health, especially in the wake of her parents’ and grandmother’s death. The rapper’s father passed away while she was still a teenager, while her mother and grandmother both died in 2019.

“I’ve lost both of my parents,” Megan shared in an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. “Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

She continued, “As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That’s kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’”

The star shared that she uses her music and work as a way to get through her emotions and prays “like 80 times a day,” thinking about what her mother would say to her in certain situations. Megan’s openness about her own mental health struggles, as well as her dedication to helping others with their own problems, is inspiring to her many fans.

More Stories From Suggest