Megan Thee Stallion Gets Ready For Spooky Season In Her Lastest Instagram Post

Ah, October. A time for cozy sweaters, scary movies, and—Megan Thee Stallion wearing a carved pumpkin on her head?

The “Flamin’ Hottie” rapper, 28, took to Instagram on Oct. 1 and casually posed for selfies. Her ‘fit? A cozy, colorful, zip-up cardigan, ribbed baby blue pants, and a giant jack-o’lantern covering her face. Megan’s look is completed with sparkling bedazzled nails and a warm latte in hand.

“It ain’t spooky season until I see Meg on her pumpkin head s***,” one fan commented on the photo.

Another fan jokingly replied to Megan’s snap, “girl i think u got a lil something on your face just wanted to let u know <3”

Megan posted the photo set on her Instagram story captioned, “My favorite time of the year.”

Of course, Megan’s fans, dubbed “Hotties,” know that the rapper wearing a pumpkin on her head is a special October tradition. See Megan’s Halloween photos from 2021 and 2022.

Away from Halloween festivities, Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her newest song release, “Bongos.” The track, featuring rapper Cardi-B, follows their massive 2020 hit song, “WAP.” The song is Megan’s first release after her 2022 album “Traumazine,” featuring hits including “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.”

Earlier this year, Megan announced she planned on taking a break from music to focus on “healing” amid her legal battle with Tory Lanez. In 2020, Lanez was found guilty of shooting the rapper in the foot and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the altercation.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance,” Megan told InStyle.

These days the rapper is reportedly spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and finding new ways to protect her peace. She finds it crucial to set boundaries with others and incorporate rest days into her busy schedule to take care of her physical and mental health. And apparently, a part of her self-care routine is snapping selfies with a pumpkin on her head.

We love a spooky season slay!