‘Barbie World’ Mistakenly Announced as Best Rap Song Winner, Internet Roasts Nicki Minaj

The Grammy Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on February 4 and some of the biggest names in the industry will be in attendance.

On music’s biggest night, fans of several artists were waiting in anticipation to see what awards they would take home. Female rap artist Nicki Minaj has one of the most militant fan bases in the industry, aptly named the “Barbz.”

As the fan base stands strong behind the New York native, you can imagine they weren’t happy when a social media blunder occurred on Sunday night. Minaj’s song “Barbie World” was announced as the winner of Best Rap Song of the Year. But she didn’t win. The actual winner was Killer Mike for “Scientists and Engineers.”

The #GRAMMYs official account mistakenly announced ‘Barbie World’ as the Best Rap Song winner, instead of ‘Scientists & Engineers.’ pic.twitter.com/gFWtwT4QyH — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2024

Twitter Roasts Nicki Minaj After Grammy Blunder

Nicki Minaj is one of the most decorated artists of this generation. She has multiple platinum albums and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. Drake, Kanye West, Beyonce, and Jay-Z are just a few of the top that she has worked with. But the one thing that has evaded her is winning a Grammy Award.

With her still being without a Grammy, the blunder must have stung a little more. But that did not stop fans on the internet from roasting the rap star.

“Yikes, that’s so embarrassing for Nicki and the Barbz! You will always be Grammyless Nicki. (Sorry though Ice)” one user said.

“NO GRAMMY FOR YOU GRANNY,” another user said.

“They said April Fools came early,” another user joked.

Rap Star Ignites Beef With Fellow Femcee

Minaj has been in the headlines a lot recently. She recently re-entered the booth with her new track “Big Foot,” which was released last weekend. In the track, she aims for fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

“Bad b–––, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot / The b–– fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,’” Minaj says in the song.

The song appears to aim at the 2020 incident between Meg and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez shot the “WAP” rapper in the foot. The rapper was found guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to 10 years in pri