megan-thee-stallion-celebrates-her-birthday-with-cake-filled-photoshoot

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 30th birthday with a bold themed photoshoot, flaunting her perfect curves in a light blue two-piece swimsuit.

Oh yeah, there was also a pretty sweet cake for the special occasion.

On Saturday, the rapper took to Instagram to share a series of bikini photos with her audience of nearly 33 million followers. The bikini barely managed to contain Megan Thee’s bountiful bosom, teasing fans with a healthy heaping of underboob action.

The photos showcased the rapper’s copper-brown curls styled in a playful updo, with delicate strands framing her face for a soft, elegant look.

In one photo, she held a petite, bejeweled white birthday cake adorned with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Another captured her luscious lips playfully wrapped around a ripe cherry. Standing gracefully in open-toe pink heels, she posed confidently against a vibrant magenta backdrop, her underboobs gracefully gifted to her fans.

Megan appeared to be alluding to her “Saturn return,” an astrological phenomenon that occurs approximately every 30 years, marking the planet’s return to the same position it occupied at the time of one’s birth.

“MISS FEBRUARY,” she wrote next to the sizzling snaps, adding, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.”

Fans React to Megan Thee Stallion’s Bountiful Birthday Post

Of course, the birthday snapshots were a hit with fans, racking up over two million likes and dozens upon dozens of comments.

“The perfect woman exists and it is you,” one fan gushed in the comments. “Happy birthday gorgeous and fellow Aquarius,” a second fan added.

I’m pretty sure at least one fan might need to be rebooted after seeing the stunning photo spread. “bodyodyodyodyody,” they managed to write…

Even corporate branding got in on the birthday action.

“Hope your birthday was as iconic as you are,” YouTube Music wrote.

She also marked her 30th birthday by launching her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas.

Megan’s premium tequila brand features two offerings: Blanco and Reposado. Blanco is celebrated as “the ultimate pass-and-pour spirit,” boasting vibrant notes of citrus, rosemary, and green tea. In contrast, Reposado delivers a refined, sophisticated flavor profile, with hints of caramelized agave, American oak, and warm cooking spices.