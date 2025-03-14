megan-moroney-wows-in-atlanta-braves-jersey-and-daisy-dukes

Country star Megan Moroney dropped jaws and stole hearts, rocking daisy dukes and proudly showing off her baseball team loyalty.

Videos by Suggest

The 27-year-old “Tennessee Orange” singer took to Instagram recently to show off her threads for a performance in Tempe, Arizona.

The snapshots showed the singer owning the stage in an Atlanta Braves jersey with the sleeves cut off, denim cutoffs that redefined “short and sweet,” and white cowboy boots that screamed country chic.

The second shot captured the singer’s perfectly peachy derrière and her sun-kissed, toned legs as she pumped her fist in the air, owning the stage.

She wrapped up the photo series with a cheeky wink and a smile that could set the internet on fire.

“Extra innings!!! feels gooood to be back,” she wrote alongside the carousel.

Moroney’s over 1.7 million Instagram followers were sure to step into the batter’s box of the comments section to cheer on her latest photo dump.

“Baseball is back!!!!!” one fan exclaimed. “Going to a Megan Moroney concert would heal me, I think” another fan joked.

“Repping the best,’ the Braves’ IG account also added.

“HOTTEST WOMAN IN COUNTRY MUSIC. Move over Carrie!” yet another fan chimed in. Which leads us to…

Megan Moroney Recently Weighed in on Being Pitted Against Carrie Underwood

Meanwhile, Moroney is unsure why she recently became involved in the controversy following Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Moroney addressed fan comparisons to Underwood following the event. She emphasized her stance, stating that she is “never happy tearing down another woman.”

Underwood’s performance of “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration drew considerable backlash from certain fans. According to Rolling Stone, some fans started to root for Moroney to usurp Underwood as one of Country Music’s reigning queens.

Moroney isn’t sure she agrees with Underwood’s decision to play the event, but she decided not to criticize her, pleading the 5th. When asked whether she would have accepted an invitation from Donald Trump, Moroney admitted it was “hard to say.”

“I’m like, ‘Why am I getting brought into this?’ I’m happy that they relate to my music … [but] I’m never happy tearing down another woman,” she told Rolling Stone.

“I come from a really big family, with each side of the [political] spectrum,” she continued. “And I’ve found that you can’t change anyone’s mind. The best thing I can do is love them. That’s what I want to give to my fans, too. My music is there so hopefully they can find comfort.”