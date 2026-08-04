Although she has clarified that she is single, country music superstar Megan Moroney doesn’t seem interested in dating anytime soon.

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During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Tennessee Orange” songstress admitted it was nice not being in a relationship while on her The Cloud 9 Tour.

“It’s really nice that this is one of the first tours I’ve been on where I’m not dating anyone,” the singer-songwriter shared. “So I literally have no distractions. And that sounds really silly, but there have been a lot of big moments and fun times that have been ruined by a guy for me.”

She then pointed out, “It’s nice to just have a clear head. I’m learning what I like and what I don’t like and what my goals are.”

“It’s been cool to be so disciplined with my routines,” Moroney said. “To see what I’m capable of when everything is going like it’s supposed to.”

Moroney was previously romantically linked to fellow country music star Morgan Wallen. However, during a 2024 interview, she stated, “It was never a relationship.”

That same year, Moroney said she was in a relationship with an undisclosed man.

Moroney Speaks About Writing a Crush Song

While she is enjoying her singlehood, Moroney did point out her interest in writing crush songs.

“There is something about having a crush that’s exciting,” she said. “And when my tour wraps up in October, when I’m back from Europe, I’ll maybe be on the prowl again. Yeah, it’ll be fall. It’ll be cuffing season, but right now, it’s been so nice to have my friends and family out [with me] and that not be an aspect of my life that is any sort of problem for me.”

She also noted, “I wrote ‘Hell of a Show’ about being onstage and having my biggest headlining tour yet and it being ruined. I’m crying right before I go onstage. Life is peaceful. I got a dog in February. That’s what I needed all along—no man, a dog.”



Regarding her decision to write songs about her personal life, Moroney said, “It’s confidence that has grown over time, but it’s not being ashamed of how you felt. If you think it’s wrong, then okay. But this is how I felt, so here’s the song about it. I always try to explain to people that I’ve written songs about these big emotions, so they can feel huge in a song.”

“Songs can be written from a few minutes of a feeling,” she added. “So sometimes it’s not that deep. Other times, it is that deep.”