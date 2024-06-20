Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How He Spent Father’s Day With Teen Daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly rolled up his sleeves and showed off his domestic side while spending Father’s Day with his daughter, Casie.

In a video posted to his TikTok on Tuesday, June 18, the 34-year-old rapper shared moments from a holiday spent with his 14-year-old daughter Casie. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, began the video by showcasing the balloons he received from Casie, which spelled out “Dad.”

“How I spent my Father’s Day…” he captioned the footage. “My daughter surprised me with those balloons 🥺🎈.”

The video transitions to a scene of Kelly preparing “organic chicken fried rice” for his daughter. He expertly chops the chicken and fries it in a pan. In the background, Casie watches her dad cook the meal with interest.

“I like to cook for her so I made organic chicken fried rice,” Kelly explained.

Kelly then baked some “gluten-free, dairy-free brownies,” and proudly showcased himself removing the cupcake-sized treats from the oven. “Then I lit a candle for my father and tried to hear his voice,” Kelly said, alongside footage of a red candle.

Of course, fans flooded the comments under the post showing how Machine Gun Kelly spent Father’s Day with his daughter.

“that bond is unconditional. keep feeding that flame,” one TikTok user wrote. “Casie is so beautiful and you’re such a good dad🖤 I hope you’re doing well, I know holidays are rough when you’ve lost a parent. Much love XX,” another fan added.

“Oh I would die for a father daughter relationship like this ❤️😭”, a third fan chimed in.

This follows Machine Gun Kelly sharing a heartfelt tribute in honor of the pregnancy he and Megan Fox lost, featuring a special wood carving.

Kelly shared on his social media the intricate process of crafting a wooden ship, complete with sails and oars, dedicated to the child he and Megan Fox lost.

“my first wood carving,” he wrote alongside the footage. “for a special soul that will be found again.”

Machine Gun Kelly also reflected on the miscarriage in his track “Don’t Let Me Go.” ” “How can I live with the fact/That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?” MGK says in the song.

In May 2022, MGK dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance of “Twin Flame” to his then-fiancée Megan Fox, poignantly adding, “And this is for our unborn child.”