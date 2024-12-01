MGK Breaks Silence on Megan Fox’s Pregnancy

Just a couple of weeks after Megan Fox announced her pregnancy, Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK) publicly reacted to the big news.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, MGK mentioned the pregnancy while speaking out about his album’s progress. “Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry.”

He then added, “After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

Fox announced in an Instagram post last month that she was expecting her rainbow baby. She shared a photo of a pregnancy test and a photo of her cradling her baby bump. “Nothing is ever really lost,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Welcome back.”

Megan Fox also tagged MGK in the post. The couple previously suffered a miscarriage. Fox previously stated the loss was tragic for her, leaving her with a lot of grief and suffering.

Fox shares three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter, Casie, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Insiders Reveal MGK ‘Cleaned Up His Act’ and ‘Devoted’ Himself to ‘Winning Back’ Megan Fox

As MGK and Megan Fox prepare to welcome their first child, a source close to the couple claims that things between them haven’t been easy.

“MGK had some pretty bad issues with partying to the point that it almost cost him his relationship with Megan,” that insider told OK! Magazine. “There was a point she did end things because he was just way too out of control, and that’s not the sort of lifestyle she wants to live. When she broke up with him, it turned out to be a huge wake-up call.”

MGK and Megan Fox got engaged in 2022, only to spark break-up rumors months later. They allegedly had a massive fight about being on the same page when it comes to their relationship.

“He cleaned up his act completely and devoted himself to winning her back,” the insider continued. They noted that MGK is now sober. “They sort of dropped out of the limelight a bit to work on their issues. He did a lot of therapy, both on his own and with Megan. It took some time for him to prove himself, but he did what he had to do and won her back by committing to finally growing up and living a clean and healthy life.”

The insider further spoke about MGK’s feelings about Megan Fox giving him another chance. “He’s so grateful that she gave him another chance and that he was able to find the strength to get his act together and be the man she deserves,” they added. “They both feel they are true soulmates and meant to be together forever, so this baby is a dream come true.”