Meet Vanessa Hudgen’s New Husband, MLB Player Cole Tucker

The couple exchanged vows in Tulum, Mexico on Saturday, December 2nd.

Us Weekly has confirmed that Vanessa Hudgens, 34, and Cole Tucker, 27, have tied the knot in a beach wedding in Tulum on December 2. Monique Coleman, Hudgens’ High School Musical co-star, was among the attendees, sharing glimpses of the event on Instagram Stories.

The couple’s engagement became public in February, but reports suggest that Tucker proposed just before the New Year after nearly three years of dating. The rumors of their romance began in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

This love story comes after Hudgens ended her nine-year relationship with Austin Butler in January 2020. Keeping their relationship under wraps for over a year, the couple made their Instagram debut in February 2021 with a sweet Valentine’s Day post.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” Hudgens captioned the photo.

In an MLB training interview, Tucker expressed his admiration for Hudgens, saying, “I got a girlfriend, and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

Their modern romance started over Zoom, as revealed by Hudgens on The View in April 2021. After their first Zoom meeting, Tucker made his way into the Machete Kills actress’ DMs on Instagram.

In October of the same year, Hudgens shared her joy in an interview with Shape, emphasizing her happiness in the relationship.

She stated, “My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected.”

“For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn’t happen. But I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter.”

Hudgens had a bachelorette party that same month with friends in Aspen. It was then that she addressed pregnancy rumors by denying the rumor with a commenter.

Before Tucker, Hudgens had dated Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010 and then Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020 before they broke things off in January 2020.

In similar news, “Rumor Has It” singer Adele recently married her sweetheart Rich Paul.

The special announcement was made at a comedy gig in Los Angeles back in November.

The two seem very happy together. Adele has coined the relationship the “easiest” she’s ever been in.

Best of luck to both couples!