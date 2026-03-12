McDonald’s Brings Back Value Menu After Post-Pandemic Price Hikes

After years of post-pandemic price hikes, McDonald’s is re-embracing its “McValue” menu, realizing many customers feel priced out.

The behemoth burger chain announced a new “McValue 2.0” initiative in an internal message to franchisees, according to Fox Business. Set to launch in April, the menu will feature $3 items and $4 meal deals designed to attract lower-income consumers who have cut back on spending due to high living costs.

In a message to franchisees obtained by The Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s seemed to acknowledge this shift, stating, “We have achieved incredible progress together and remain committed to meeting ever-changing customer needs.”

The new menu will replace the previous “buy-one-add-one” promotions. Customers can soon get items like a 4-piece Chicken McNugget or a Sausage Biscuit for $3 or less. For $4, they can get a breakfast meal deal that includes a McMuffin, hash brown, and coffee.

McDonald’s Employees To Be Trained on New ‘McValue’ Menu in the Coming Weeks

Internal memos reportedly showed “unanimous alignment” between the corporation and franchisees—who set their own prices—to address the affordability gap at McDonald’s. Stores are expected to start training employees on the new deals in the coming weeks.

CEO and noted tiny burger biter Chris Kempczinski stated during a February investor call, “We absolutely are going to make sure that we are protecting our leadership position in value.”

Fox Business also noted that McDonald’s prices have risen sharply post-pandemic. Millennials have been particularly vocal on social media about how much menu costs have increased since their childhoods.

This move comes after social media users went viral complaining about the chain’s less-than-happy meal prices. One customer paid $17 for two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, while another shelled out $3 for a single hash brown.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s recently ranked No. 10 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, which evaluates companies on factors like cost, growth, and brand strength. This is the chain’s first time in the Top 10 since 2020.