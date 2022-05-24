Mayim Bialik Talks About Becoming Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Mayim Bialik has been hosting Jeopardy! for almost a year now, but the actress recently shared that she is just now feeling comfortable running the popular game show and bantering with contestants.

Bialik Says She’s ‘More Comfortable’ Hosting

“You know, sometimes I’ll say things and I’ll be like, ‘How did that come out of my mouth and why?’” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But that’s sort of me in life in general. So, I take it everywhere I go. I’m definitely becoming more comfortable.”

Bialik did share that she finds the hosting duties “a little bit easier” now, even though hosting the game show requires “a lot of energy to expend ‘cause you want every contestant to feel as excited and special.”

Bialik ‘Would Love’ To Host Full-Time

Even though there are challenges, Bialik did also reveal that she is very interested in taking on the full-time Jeopardy! hosting gig. “I would love that,” the actress said when asked how she would feel about becoming the face of the show.

Bialik also pointed out that, if she did become the full-time host, she would be the first female host in Jeopardy! history. “I think being female is its own mark,” she explained. “My grandparents were immigrants to this country and escaped pogroms and World War II, so for me, in two generations, to be in a position to be able to be a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind.”

As of now, there are no announcements about who will get the full-time host position: Bialik, or her co-host, Ken Jennings. Even though Bialik has been a host on the show for a year, many viewers of the show continue to harshly criticize her hosting style.

Bialik Responds To Critics: ‘I’m Doing My Best’

For example, Jeopardy! fans blasted Bialik for referring to the opening round of the game as “Single Jeopardy,” instead of “the Jeopardy round.” Bialik spoke about the criticism, saying, “I did it once. If it wasn’t right, they would’ve had me redo it.”

“I barely act alone. I promise,” she continued. “There’s so many things that we retape. We go back, I flub things. You’re seeing an edited version. So, it’s funny. When I saw that, I was like, ‘But if it was literally not kosher, there’s a million producers and writers and researchers.’ They’re all listening to me.”

“I will never do it again, even if it’s in the script. I will not say it,” Bialik joked. “People cared a lot. I get it and I’m sorry. I’m doing my best.” Even though Bialik draws a lot of criticism for her hosting skills, it’s clear she cares a lot about the show, and many are excited at the prospect of seeing her host full-time.

