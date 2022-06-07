‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have Strong Feelings About Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has a sweetheart that her fans feel very passionate about, and he also happens to be the co-host of her podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown. Jonathan Cohen is Bialik’s co-host on her mental health podcast and makes the occasional appearance on her Instagram page as well. Here’s the scoop on how fans feel about Cohen and how he first met the former Blossom star.

Who Is Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend Jonathan Cohen?

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik is dating her Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown co-host Jonathan Cohen, and fans of the actress can’t get enough of her bearded beau. The two reportedly met about 10 years ago at a toddler’s birthday party. Both are single parents, with Cohen being the father of a son and Bialik having two sons herself from her previous marriage to Michael Stone.

Bialik and Cohen hit it off soon after meeting over their mutual interest in the topic of mental health and decided to work together on a podcast. Apparently, their feelings of friendship turned to romance at some point, and in 2021, Bialik referred to Cohen as her “partner,” crediting him with helping her get through 2020, which she described to Forbes as “a beast of a year.”

How Did Mayim Bialik Meet Boyfriend Jonathan Cohen? Inside Their Relationship

Fans have certainly noticed how happy Bialik seems with Cohen and have voiced their unending support for the couple in droves on social media. Bialik doesn’t often share photos or videos of herself with Cohen, but when she does the comment section is soon overrun by people who have the kindest things to say about Cohen and the obvious affection between the podcast co-hosts.

“I adore how he looks at u! So sweet,” one commenter wrote. “Ok this totally melted my heart watching this,” another commented on a video of the couple attempting an intuition challenge. The intuition challenge was a hit with followers, with one writing quite the lovely message for the newest host of Jeopardy!

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Bialik, Cohen’s Chemistry

“I just love you,” the message began. “You are just such a precious human with infectious joy… it’s great. You’ve always been a light-bringer… silly game, but i just love seeing things like this. What a lucky guy!” It’s nice to see Bialik get some positive attention as she wraps up her first year as a co-host of Jeopardy!.

She’s been hit hard by criticism from one small but vocal branch of fans over mistakes she’s made while hosting the game show. Some have even called for her to be permanently replaced by her co-host, Ken Jennings. Regardless of that small contingency’s demands, Bialik is still beloved by many more of the trivia game show’s fans. As the first anniversary of her job as co-host draws nearer, we’re sure she’ll enjoy spending it with her partner Jonathan Cohen. The two seem truly happy with each other.

