‘Mayans M.C.’ Actress Stuns in Revealing Dress: See Emily Tosta’s Photos

Mayans M.C. star Emily Tosta left fans panting yet again, this time posting shots of her wearing a revealing pink gown on a night on the town

Videos by Suggest

The 26-year-old recently dropped some serious sparkle on Instagram, serving up a series of glammed-up snaps.

The photo series began with Tosta confidently showcasing her radiant figure, striking a pose with her hands behind her head, and locking eyes with the camera. She wore a playful pink top that highlighted her youthful charm, paired with a matching sheer lace gown that cascaded to the floor. The gown hugged her curves like it was tailor-made to celebrate her sexy silhouette.

Her brunette locks flowed effortlessly, perfectly framing her look, while her bold cherry-red lipstick added a playful pop against her pink outfit. With a stylish handbag from Gaia Room in tow, she was ready to turn heads on her chic outing.

“Sweet as panela water,” Tosta wrote alongside the sizzling snaps.

For those not in the know, Aguapanela, also known as agua de panela or agüepanela, is a popular drink in South America, as well as parts of Central America and the Caribbean. The name translates to “panela water” because it’s made by dissolving panela, a product made from hardened sugar cane juice, in water.

Fans React to Emily Tosta’s Fashion Photo Dump

Meanwhile, fans rushed to the comments to lavish praise over Emily Tosta’s glam-filled photo dump.

“Divine like the church water,” one fan wrote, echoing the actress’s caption. “Wow.. Flawless!” another fan exclaimed. “Stunning!! That color and dress look incredible on you!” yet another fan declared.

Fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see Tosta flexing her acting chops.

In November, Tosta finished filming a new psychological horror movie called Dirt She stars in the lead role alongside James Paxton, known for Twisters. Directed by Cosmos Kiindarius, the production took place in New Mexico, according to Deadline.

The film features an impressive supporting cast, including Owen Vaccaro (The House With a Clock in Its Walls), Courtney Gaines (Back to the Future), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and Malcolm McDowell.