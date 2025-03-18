‘Mayans M.C.’ Actress Emily Tosta Models Black Two-Piece on Instagram

Mayans M.C. star Emily Tosta set engines revving with her latest photo dump, rocking a black two-piece with white trim and serving serious curve appeal.

The 26-year-old just gave Instagram a little razzle-dazzle, sharing a series of snaps on Instagram. She started things off with a flirty clip, making a cheeky kissy face for her fans.

The next slide stole the show—a mirror selfie in a black bikini with white trim that turned up the heat. Her glowing bronze skin and killer curves were giving serious young Salma Hayek vibes.

Instagram / emilytosta

Other snaps featured family moments, media appearances, and yet another mirror selfie (this time in an elevator), flaunting her killer curves in a sleek black dress that practically redefined “little black number.”

“So this was my February,” she wrote in Spanish alongside the photo dump.

The final slide was something of an outlier, though. It featured the Party of Five (the 2020 reboot) actress filming herself, seemingly in tears. Intense!

Fans React to Emily Tosta’s Photo Dump… and What Was That Crying All About???

The Dominican star’s legion of fans were quick to comment under the photo dump.

“My perfect sister,” artist Alycia Pascual-Peña wrote in Spanish.

“Tosta Worldwide Takeover,” one onlooker gushed in the comments. “Letting your light shine across the globe. You are such a blessing,” the avid fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans marveled at Emily Tosta’s ability to cry at will.

“That last slide is very relatable,” one fan quipped, to which Tosta replied: “LMAAAAOOOO,” confirming 100% that it was acting.

“Can never understand how people can make themselves cry so realistically,” another fan noted of the last slide. “At least I hope it was for role,” they joked.

“I hope you’re crying for an audition not irl,” yet another onlooker chimed in. Again, the actress confirmed the tears were for a gig by replying: “audition.”

Back in November, Tosta wrapped filming on an upcoming psychological horror film titled Dirt. She stars alongside Twisters actor James Paxton in the lead roles. Directed by Cosmos Kiindarius, the production took place in New Mexico, according to Deadline.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast featuring Owen Vaccaro (The House With a Clock in Its Walls), Courtney Gaines (Back to the Future), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and the legendary Malcolm McDowell.