Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Posts Adorable Photo Of Their Four Daughters Ahead Of The Super Bowl

The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl and quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready to compete. While he’s getting his game face on ahead of the Super Bowl, his wife Kelly is just as focused on the game.

Kelly’s Celebrating A Win Of Her Own This Week

The couple has been together since their college days, finally tying the knot in 2015. They share four daughters — twins Sawyer and Chandler, 5, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1. Kelly recently shared a cute pic of the girls after bath time.

“I bathed my kids during Super Bowl week… huge win in my book. #proudmommoment,” Kelly captioned the photo. Her followers loved the picture, but some were more focused on the Super Bowl. “Save the huge win for Sunday, please!!!” one fan joked.

Her Health Scare

While the Staffords seem to have a perfect family life, it hasn’t all been easy for their family. In 2019, Kelly noticed that she was experiencing bouts of vertigo. After an MRI, she was told she had a benign tumor on her cranial nerves.

She underwent surgery to remove the tumor and is now cancer-free. “Matthew was incredible during the whole process,” Kelly shared in an ESPN essay she wrote about her recovery. “He was literally by my side at every step. I had exercises I needed to do — some of them were seemingly simple, like shaking my head left and right, and Matthew helped me through all of it.”

Kelly’s ‘Pretzel-Gate’ Scandal

Kelly is also pretty well known in the podcasting world with her show “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.” She discusses the couple’s home life — and some of her own personal controversies.

Last year, Kelly was called out for throwing a piece of a soft pretzel at a fan who was heckling her husband at the Rams-49ers game. She apologized for her less-than-polite behavior but explained why tensions run a little higher on game days.

“Listen, football and going to games, it’s fun, and in the end too, both sides need to be held accountable for what they do, and for my family and myself, this isn’t just a fun Sunday or a fun Monday, this is my husband’s livelihood, our family’s livelihood,” she said.

“This is also nerve-wracking because anything can happen at any given moment on that field, which terrifies me,” she continued. “My anxiety is always high and so when I’m getting heckled at, or when I’m hearing all these things, yeah, I lose my cool and I did.” Her reaction was uncalled for, but also understandable, and she recognized the need to apologize, which we can all appreciate.

