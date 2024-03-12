Matthew Perry’s Will Leaves Over $1 Million to Trust Named for Woody Allen

Friends star Matthew Perry tragically passed away in 2023. Per TMZ, he created a final will in 2009. And he named a trust after Alvy Singer, one of the roles of famed actor Woody Allen.

“Matthew created a will in 2009… and he says he wants to leave a majority of his belongings to a trust,” TMZ wrote.

It appears as though Perry was a big Annie Hall fan. That trust is called the “Alvy Singer Living Trust.” And all of the assets he had on hand prior to his passing are going into the truth.

Mike Myers Ex-Wife Named Executor in the Will

There is another interesting wrinkle in Perry’s will. Robin Ruzan, who is the ex-wife of fellow actor Mike Myers, is one of the executors of his will.

As one of the top-paid actors in the 1990s, Perry had amassed a pretty penny in career earnings. His net worth at the time of his death was estimated at $120 million. Ruzan and another woman named Lisa Ferguson will be the decision-makers on how the will is distributed.

“Two women named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan — who’s Mike Myers’ ex-wife — are listed as executors of his will,” TMZ added.

Charlie Sheen Reacts to Matthew Perry’s Passing

Perry’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Charlie Sheen, the star of the hit sitcom “Two & a Half Men,” said he had to turn his phone off when he got the news of Perry’s death.

“That was really sad when that happened. I just read his book. About six weeks ago, and I read it in a day,” Sheen said.

“No kidding. Yeah, I turned off my phone. It was so instantly accessible and engaging that I just said, this is all I want to do today. I just stayed in it and it wasn’t like I finished at 2 in the morning. I finished at 8:15.”

Sheen, who has also dealt with addiction during his career said that Perry’s death resonated with him on a personal level.

“I can relate to it, so much of it. Because I was reliving or I was experiencing it with him. A lot of the struggle, a lot of the obsession,” he continued. “When you’re at that fork in the road when there are 76 really good choices, and you go with number 77.”