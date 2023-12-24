Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals ‘Desperately Sad’ Action He Took to Stop Drug Use

During a recent interview, Kayti Edwards, Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend recalled walking into the actor’s apartment to find him desperately trying to stop himself from using drugs.

Edwards revealed the shocking situation while speaking with The Sun. She claims she dated the Friends star in 2006. She went on to become his personal assistant years after they broke up.

“I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills,” she shared. “He was in a bad way.”

“He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances,” she continued. “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him.”

Edwards became Matthew Perry’s assistant in 2011, which was supposedly at the height of his addiction problems.

“We were literally ripping the hair from his legs,” she added. “And he had red, raw patches left behind.

Matthew Perry Struggled to Remain Sober

Despite the “pretty horrific” experience, she and Perry remained close friends until his death. However, she admitted that she had to help keep him sober years after he’d given up his addictions.

“Even when he was clean and going through rehab, he was still thinking about taking drugs,” she remembered. “He would say, ‘Let’s go get some cocaine. What do you think about that? Ha, I’m just joking.'”

In those moments, Edwards would redirect his thoughts by taking him out to lunch or by keeping him busy.

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023. Authorities speculated he had drowned, An autopsy later revealed that the primary cause of death was “the acute effects of ketamine.”

The star had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression, which means he was receiving microbuses of the drug under medical supervision. However, the coroner said that his death “could not be from that infusion therapy” because his final treatment was over a week before he died, and the drug has a half-life of about three to four hours.

Several other factors contributed to Perry’s death, including the effects of an opioid called buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease.