Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Comes Out, Fans Immediately Weigh in

Following the release of Matthew Perry’s official cause of death, fans of the Friends star immediately shared their thoughts on the recent update.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, Perry had died from the “acute effects” of ketamine. The actor had notably been doing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. It was documented that the ketamine in Matthew Perry’s system caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Matthew Perry’s last ketamine infusion treatment was a week and a half before his unexpected death on Oct. 28. There was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl in Perry’s system. Contributing factors in his death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about Perry’s death. “Matthew Perry made it to 54,” one fan wrote. “He dedicated his life to helping others get to a place he himself could never reach. None of these facts have changed. Addiction is not a morality tale.”

Another fan also wrote that the treatment Perry was having done might have been too late. “Matthew Perry died from the meds that were saving his life. Ugh, that makes me so sad. He finally found peace in recovery, but the damage from addiction, his body just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Fans also cleared the air about what ketamine is and what it is used for. “Just for the people who don’t know ketamine can be prescribed by a doctor for many reasons. Just because Matthew Perry died from the effects of it doesn’t mean he was a drug addict.”

Matthew Perry Also Suffered From COPD/Emphysema and Diabetes Before His Death

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Medical Office’s report revealed that Matthew Perry had other medical issues at the time of his death.

The actor had been smoking two packs of cigarettes a day as well as had COPD/emphysema and diabetes. While those conditions can be lethal, they weren’t listed as contributing factors to Perry’s death.

Although he had been vocal about his past substance and alcohol addictions, it was reported that Perry was clean and sober for 19 months before his death. No drugs were discovered in his home the day he died either.

Perry passed away in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles residence on Oct. 28. His assistant found him hours after he had returned from playing pickleball at a nearby club. Although first responders were quick to arrive on the scene, Perry was declared dead originally from an apparent drowning.