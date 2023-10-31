Matthew Perry Update: Investigation States Body Wasn’t Waterlogged When Found

More details about Matthew Perry’s death have been released.

In a recent update, it has come to light that Matthew Perry’s body was not in the water for long before he was discovered on Saturday, October 28th.

PHOTO: GREGG DEGUIRE/FILMMAGIC



This apparent drowning has left family, friends, and fans confused and desperate for answers. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Perry’s body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived at his Pacific Palisades home and declared him dead.

The Friends star was alone when he died. Sources say that Perry was spotted just hours before playing pickleball at the Riviera Country Club. Once he returned home from the country club, Perry sent his assistant to run an errand. The assistant was gone for an undisclosed amount of time before returning to find the unresponsive actor in the jacuzzi. They immediately called 911.

TMZ also reported that a search of the actor’s home did not turn up any illegal drugs. However, there were prescription drugs, including anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs in the home. A COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) drug was found in the home. The drug is often used for those who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis. Matthew Perry smoked his whole life. Law enforcement also found Nicorette patches and gum in the home. The actor expressed that he was getting serious about quitting cigarettes and making healthier decisions.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The L.A. County Coroner hasn’t figured out the cause of death yet. We’ll have to wait at least 6 weeks for the toxicology results.

The cast of Friends released a statement, expressing their “utter devastation” and loss of words. They asked for more time to process Perry unexpected passing.

HBO Max

In heartfelt posts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Molly Hurwitz, Perry’s ex-partners, shared nothing but kind words about the deceased actor.

“I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do,” Paltrow said.

Instagram



“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship,” said Hurwitz.

Our thoughts are with Matthew Perry’s loved ones at this time.