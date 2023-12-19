Matthew Perry Allegedly ‘Angry and Mean’ From Testosterone Shots Prior to Death

Matthew Perry received regular testosterone injections before his untimely death. These shots made him “angry and mean,” per his autopsy report.

Alongside other medications — including ketamine — Perry accidentally drowned in his hot tub on Oct. 28. The medical examiner attributed the cause of death to ketamine.

Perry’s death deeply saddened fans and devastated family members. Grief overwhelmed his loved ones, hindering discussions about post-mortem procedures. The autopsy report mentions that the medical team refrained from broaching the topic of tissue donation with the family to avoid adding to their distress.

Matthew Perry Irratible Prior to Death

The 54-year-old actor used ketamine for depression and addiction. The drug in his system didn’t come from the final infusion. It’s unclear how he obtained the tranquilizer. But a female friend claimed Perry seemed generally happy, despite irritability from testosterone treatments.

The friend mentioned Perry’s positive outlook. He had allegedly expressed plans to reduce ketamine and Buprenorphine, used for addiction, after 19 months of reported sobriety. Perry also received testosterone shots, believed to contribute to recent irritability. This has possibly been linked to the mitigation of side effects caused by an estrogen-based weight loss drug.

Perry, described as “mildly obese,” had various drugs scattered in his Los Angeles cottage, discovered by officers. His assistant found him face down in the pool. Open medication bottles, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, and loose pills surrounded him.

Matthew Perry founded the Matthew Perry Foundation to help others with their sobriety. “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” the actor noted in a November 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast.