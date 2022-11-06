The Rise, Fall, And Rise Again Of Matthew McConaughey’s Brother Rooster

Sometimes celebrities have relatives who are almost as colorful and intriguing as they are. That definitely seems to be the case with actor Matthew McConaughey. His older brother, “Rooster” (born Michael Patrick McConaughey), has lived a “larger-than-life” Texas success story that’s worth knowing more about.

McConaughey is a shrewd person who knows how to make a deal and earn a fortune. He’s had his share of ups and downs and has come back stronger than ever from all of them. Here’s how he did it.

He Made His First Million Before 30 But Lost It Within A Year

McConaughey’s business savvy seems to have paid off well for him. His integrity and trustworthiness counted heavily in his formula for success as well. Furthermore, he has never shied away from going out on a limb in the hope of a hefty payoff. Put all that together, and you have a one gutsy businessman who has rolled with the punches and come out on top.

According to AETV, his career began at an early age. McConaughey worked in the Texas oil fields with his dad beginning when he was just 12. That environment must have seemed ripe with possibilities to him, as he evidently never forgot it.

McConaughey skipped college, choosing to get his education in other ways. He reportedly made his first windfall selling rusty oil pipes but lost it all almost as fast as he made it.

“It didn’t last long,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I rang the bell and I was kicked out of the park.”

One characteristic that distinguished McConaughey, however, was his resilience and unwillingness to be down and out or remain on the sidelines.

Someone else might have thrown in the towel or switched professions. Instead, McConaughey learned tough lessons from his reversals and stormed right back, making plenty of money on the way. He rebuilt his business and began anew.

He’s the sole owner of DGM Supply, which specializes in buying and selling used pipes. In June 2016, Entertainment Tonight estimated McConaughey’s wealth at $55 million.

He Forged A Second Lucrative Career In Reality Television

McConaughey and his business partner, Wayne “Butch” Gilliam, found a new way to capitalize on their success by getting involved in reality television. They starred in a two-season docuseries, West Texas Investors Club, on CNBC (2015-2016).

The premise was a little like ABC’s long-running hit Shark Tank, with aspiring entrepreneurs coming on the show and presenting their innovations in hopes that McConaughey and Gilliam would put up money through their investment company, West Texas Ltd.

McConaughey and Gilliam created another reality show, Rooster & Butch, on A&E in 2018. This one was similar to their CNBC show and featured the pair on the hunt for promising ideas pitched to them by their creators.

What was a bit different on this edition was that the two men spent a chunk of time getting better acquainted with their guests.

McConaughey and Gilliam wanted to “level the playing field” rather than rely on long-winded presentations, which didn’t seem to appeal to Gilliam much.

McConaughey told EW, “We don’t have presentations … because [Butch] hates them. I’m not that fond of them but if you don’t get to the point with Butch too quick, he’ll bail on you.”

They tried to give everyone a fair shake while diminishing the feeling of intimidation people often experience when they’re on national television. The show also reflected the men’s philosophy. For them, it was not all about just making a buck.

“You can’t just get rich in money,” said McConaughey, according to Fox News. “You have to get rich in mind, body, and soul more than anything else. And do business with a conscience.”

He added, “…[I}f you do business with a conscience and you fight fair and you’re an honest person, even if you fail the first time, you’re going to get a second chance.”

He’s Found Marriage Harder Than Making Money

McConaughey has tied the knot three times, and his current wife is Erica McConaughey, with whom he shares three children. Their names reflect McConaughey’s passion for his favorite beers. He has a son named Miller Lyte and a daughter named Margarita Olympia.

The story of how his kids came to be named after popular brews is interesting. When his wife was pregnant with their son, McConaughey’s pals cautioned him that his life would be much different and he wouldn’t be able to drive around toting a box of Miller Light in his truck anymore.

According to Fox News, McConaughey responded, ‘“You know if things work out, I’ll be able to take Miller Lite to church.’ And I sure as hell did! And so, I got away with it.”

When the time came to name their daughter, McConaughey’s wife told him to keep out of it. She chose the first name Margarita for their little girl because it was her grandmother’s name.

She had trouble thinking of a good middle name, so she asked McConaughey if he had one in mind. He suggested Olympia, which was the name of another beer—and it stuck.

Mike “Rooster” McConaughey has lived a classic American success story: making it big, then losing it all, and ultimately making it back again. What sets him apart from some other successful businesspeople is his attitude.

For McConaughey, it’s not all about what you do to get rich, it’s how you go about it. He wouldn’t compromise or abandon his scruples in favor of increasing his bottom line.