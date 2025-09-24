Matthew McConaughey Reveals Mom’s Wild Request After Dad’s Death While Making Love

Matthew McConaughey’s mother had a rather unusual request after his dad went out with a bang.

Videos by Suggest

In an interview with The Guardian about his new book, Poems & Prayers, the 55-year-old actor revealed that his father, James Donald McConaughey, who battled alcoholism, often said he wanted to pass away while making love to his wife, Mary Kathleen “Kay” McConaughey.

The man’s wish was granted in 1992 at the age of 62.

“When I got that call, it was a Monday afternoon, and I was in Austin, and they were in Houston,” the Interstellar star recalled. “Mom said: ‘Your dad has moved on,’ but she didn’t tell me on the initial call how. When I got back, she told me,” McConaughey continued.

He added, “They made love that morning about 6:30 a.m., and as soon as they finished having sex, he had a heart attack.”

Paramedics arrived to find his naked father. McConaughey remembered them trying to “cover him up” as they “hauled him out on the gurney,” but his mom wouldn’t allow it.

“My mom’s in the driveway, and she pulled the sheet off him. … My mom wasn’t into standing on ceremony,” the Tropic Thunder star continued.

He added that his mom then belted out,“‘That’s Big Jim. He’s gonna go out how he went. Don’t be trying to cover up how he went out. He’s in his birthday suit, and he’s right there. Don’t be covering that man up!’”

Matthew McConaughey’s Mom and Dad Divorced Twice and Married Three Times…

The Oscar-winning actor’s parents had a rocky relationship. He told The Guardian that they “married three times” and “divorced twice,” adding that “they just needed some breaks for each other.” The publication also noted that McConaughey’s “God-fearing parents” would “beat the living crap out of each other.”

Matthew McConaughey, his mother, Mary, and his son Levi. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Dazed and Confused actor also shared how his parents prioritized discipline in his upbringing.

McConaughey said that “Consequences were a big thing. From my mom and dad, you got expectations. There was fear of disobeying and doing wrong.” He also emphasized that “respect,” “not talking back,” and “making an effort” were non-negotiable requirements.

“You couldn’t say ‘can’t’ or ‘hate,’” the actor added. “‘Hate’ and ‘can’t’ were like cuss words in our household.”