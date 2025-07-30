matthew-mcconaughey-might-be-coming-to-your-town

Alright, alright, alright—Matthew McConaughey is taking the stage again, but this time it’s not Hollywood lights, it’s the book tour spotlight for his upcoming book, Poems & Prayers.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram today to announce the Poems & Prayers Book Tour Revival. However, there are only five dates listed… did your town make the cut?

Between September 16 and 21, the True Detective star will make appearances in Brooklyn, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Los Angeles, CA; and Austin, TX.

“More than hope, we need belief. poemsprayers.com for ticket with book purchase #poemsprayersbook,” McConaughey captioned the announcement.

Matthew McConaughey Announced ‘Poems & Prayers’ Last Month

Last month, McConaughey announced that he will release Poems & Prayers this fall through Crown Publishing, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The book’s prose draws inspiration from proverbs, passages of the Old Testament, and McConaughey’s own reflections, including his daydreams, nightmares, and musings.

“I’ve always relied on logic to make sense of myself and the world,” McConaughey explained in a statement. “A prescriptionist at heart, I’ve always looked to reason to find the rhyme, the practical to get to the mystical, the choreography to find the dance, the proof to get to the truth, and reality to get to the dream.”

“I’ve been finding that tougher to do lately,” he added. “It’s more than hard to know what to believe in; it’s hard to believe. But I don’t want to quit believing, and I don’t want to stop believing in humanity — you, myself, our potential.”

Poems & Prayers expands on the themes of Matthew McConaughey’s 2020 bestselling memoir, Greenlights, offering insight inspired by the actor’s personal journal entries. Upon release, Greenlights became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller and has since sold over 6 million copies worldwide across various formats.

Poems & Prayers drops on September 16, accompanied by an audiobook edition narrated by McConaughey, launching on the same day.