matt-rife-considering-legal-action-after-lewd-accusation-from-fellow-comedian

Matt Rife is reportedly considering legal action following a fellow comedian’s tongue-in-cheek claims that he had his mouth full pre-fame.

Manosphere influencer and comedian Nima Yamini surged to online fame this week with a video claiming he and another aspiring comedian were promised online stardom by two “Hollywood executives.” However, there was a price to ascend the Hollywood ladder. The comedians would have to perform enthusiastic fellatio on the two sleazy execs.

“I immediately got up and walked to the door,” recounted Yamini, as he detailed the scene where the fellow comedian efficiently catered to both executives simultaneously before he’d even taken a few steps. “That guy’s name was Matt Rife.”

It’s clear to most anyone that Yamini’s heady tale is a misguided attempt at comedy. However, Matt Rife is not willing to overlook this provocation. According to TMZ, Rife views the video as defamatory and is contemplating taking legal steps.

“We’re told Matt’s sick of people using his name to gain clout”, the outlet claims. “Which is obviously how he feels about Nima here, who appears to have no serious track record in comedy — and our sources say Matt wants to stand up for himself.”

Matt Rife’s Possible Legal Action Has His Fellow Comedian Scrambling to Explain His Story

Rife’s social media remains silent, yet the report has Yamini swiftly retracting his statements. Initially, he posted a tweet blaming TMZ for not presenting his perspective. Yamini concedes that TMZ did reach out, but he says he was preoccupied with his spouse and unable to reply.

You contacted me when I was with my wife @TMZ (Brandon) then without even taking my side of the story post this gossip to push drama and clicks.



Then you guys wonder why no one trusts media today SMH https://t.co/FekQrc1Qhe — Nima Yamini (@NimaYamini) March 8, 2024

Yamini then posted a video that revealed “the truth between Matt Rife and me.” Yamini claims the controversial video was only meant as a parody. “It’s satire! It’s jokes!”, he says in the video. Yamini believes the pot was only stirred by other X accounts circulating the video alleging his “parody” story was true.

“Don’t know Matt Rife,” Yamini admits in the video. You can almost see the nervous beads of sweat dripping down his brow over the possible defamation suit as the video continues. “Never met him. But my silly joke should not discredit him or his hard work”, he added.

Yamini then pleads with the online community to refrain from spreading hate fueled by gossip. Perhaps Yamini learned an important lesson about comedy here, that a joke needs to actually be funny and not just edgy. However, with the attention it garnered, that might prove unlikely. Only time will tell.