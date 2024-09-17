Massive Swarm of ‘Mosquitoes’ Invade Cabin of Plane Before Takeoff in Nightmare Video

It’s buzzworthy. Recently, passengers on a Volaris plane were greeted by a swarm of flying insects they referred to as mosquitoes.

A flight from Morelia, Mexico to Los Angeles on September 8 experienced an infestation of bugs, identified by a passenger as mosquitoes, according to Storyful.

Passenger Jose Javier Suarez called the bug stowaways an “exorbitant amount of mosquitoes.” However, despite the invasion of bloodsucking insects, the flight still took off as scheduled.

Footage shared by Suarez captures a disturbing scene of bugs swarming the ceiling at the back of the cabin while passengers boarded the aircraft.

The bugs, which a passenger said were mosquitoes, took over the cabin of a flight headed from Morelia, Mexico to Los Angeles, California Sept.8 pic.twitter.com/ELl7ua7JM1 — MP (@Mp220Mp) September 14, 2024

An airline staff member captured photos of the bug invasion on her phone, yet everyone seemed remarkably calm. Suarez explained that the plane door had likely been left open during refueling, allowing the insects to enter.

He noted that during the rainy season, a multitude of mosquitoes tends to emerge, attracted by the lights. Suarez mentioned that the bugs “didn’t really bother him” after he wrapped himself in a jacket and fell asleep.

Meanwhile, it seems the flying bug managed to reach the city of angels. Suarez noted that they were still visible when the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Storyful has yet to verify whether the insects in question were indeed mosquitoes.

The Internet Reacts to a Massive Swarm of ‘Mosquitoes’ Invading a Commercial Plane

Of course, denizens of the internet were cracking wise after seeing footage of mosquitoes swarming the cabin of a commercial plane. Once the footage made its way to X (formerly Twitter), users couldn’t help but weigh in.

A savvy user saw it as an opportunity to promote their airline of choice. “That’s why I only fly @JetBlue”, a possible ad person for the airline wrote upon seeing the footage.

One X user went for gallows humor.

“Maybe there’s a dead body of a person who tried to stowaway in order to see their sick grandmother one last time,” they quipped.

Meanwhile, the tin foil hat brigade also came out in full force.

“Great probably those Bill Gates mosquitos carrying West Nile,” one X user darkly joked.