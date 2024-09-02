Man Claims Scorpion Stung Him in Balls at Las Vegas Hotel, Ruined His Romantic Life

A man alleges that not only did a scorpion sting his testicles, but that the resulting PTSD has ruined his ability to make whoopee.

Michael Farchi, a 62-year-old from Agora Hills, California, was enjoying a post-Christmas stay at The Venetian in Las Vegas when he found himself in an unexpected showdown with a scorpion that decided to crash in his bed and give him an unwelcome jab in the jewels.

However, the man doesn’t hold any ill will toward the pesky critter that attacked his prized coin purse. Farchi plans to hold the hotel accountable for the painful encounter.

Farchi took the hotel to court last week, claiming the scorpion incident left him with PTSD, emotional trauma… and a sex life that’s now more “sting” than “sizzle.”

The Scorpion Took the Sting Out of the Victim’s Love Life

“I can also indicate, as you saw in the complaint, we’re also making a claim for loss of consortium for Mr. Farchi’s wife,” attorney Brian Virag told 8 News Now in Los Vegas.

Suggest readers, Virag means Farchi’s wife is saying their lovemaking was stung alongside her husband’s man sack.

Michael Farchi snapped this photo as proof of the scorpion that decided to make his testicles its new favorite hangout spot at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Image via 8 News Now)

The lawsuit also details that the hotel “owed a duty of care to Plaintiffs to provide a clean, safe, and sanitary room . . . that was free of vermin, bed bugs, or similar things, including scorpions.”

Farchi stated that the luxury resort and casino were already aware of an “infestation of poisonous, deadly scorpions,” as noted in the lawsuit.

“From our understanding, there was some ongoing construction at the time that this incident happened — just before the incident happened and the time the incident happened,” Virag explained.

Farchi alleges that hotel staff laughed it off when he revealed a scorpion had taken a painful jab at his testicles. (Image via 8 News Now)

Farchi seeks a jury trial to determine if the hotel should compensate him for damages, pain, suffering, mental distress, and loss of enjoyment of life, among other claims.

Farchi’s troubles kicked off on Dec. 26, when Santa left him a lump of coal in the form of sharp groin pain.

“I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area,” Farchi recalled to 8 News Now. “It felt like a sharp glass or a knife.”

He went to the bathroom to investigate and discovered a scorpion clinging to his underwear.

Man Stung by a Scorpion on his Testicles Claims Hotel Staff Mocked Him Following the Injury

Farchi provided photos to the news outlet showing a scorpion on his clothing, along with a medical incident report from the Palazzo detailing that he was bitten by a scorpion on his testicles.

Meanwhile, Farchi claims hotel workers simply mocked him when he informed him of the incident.

“[The staff were] just holding their groin area and laughing about it,” he recalled. “It was really embarrassing.”

Perhaps the shock of the scorpion sting combined with the humiliation from hotel staff affected Farchi’s abilities as a potent lover.

Farchi received treatment at Summerlin Hospital and UCLA Medical Center, where doctors not only confirmed his physical injuries but also noted that he was experiencing erectile dysfunction following the incident, according to the outlet.

He and his family departed from the hotel a day ahead of schedule, and the Venetian provided compensation for the room.

Yet the hotel encounter continues to haunt him.

“Many effects on my family, my work – everything,” Farchi told 8 News Now.