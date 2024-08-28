massive-great-white-shark-bites-boat-in-insane-video

A massive great white shark was caught on video trying to take a bite out of a fisherman’s boat.

According to The New York Post, fishermen Jayden Grace and Joe Cook were fishing at Mooloolaba off the Sunshine Coast in Australia on Sunday, Aug. 25. Amid the ocean adventure, the duo came across the great white shark.

“That is huge,” Grace was heard stating in the clip.

While Grace continued to film, the massive fish was seen swimming around the boat for a bit before heading up and biting it. It then swam away.

“Whoa! Whoa! He just bit my boat!” Grace declared. “I think it’s time to leave.”

At the end of the video, Grace showed where the shark’s teeth scratched the side of the boat. “That’s what the great white did to my boat,” he noted. “Holy f—, he f—ing smashed me.”

“Well, that’s something I’ll never forget!” Grace wrote in the video’s caption. By far the biggest shark I’ve ever seen in my life! Easy 5m great white shark has a little taste test of the renegade.”

Cook also stated on social media that the shark seemed curious about the boat. “She really wasn’t aggressive at all apart from the obvious curious nibble,” he said. “I was more worried about how she would react when we hooked the cobia.”

Cook then said it was an “absolutely incredible” encounter and was the “best experience” he’s had on the Sunshine Coast.



The Fishermen Said The Great White Shark Stayed Close to Their Boat The Entire Time They Were Fishing

While speaking to 9News, Grace stated the massive great white shark had stayed close to their boat while they were out fishing for snapper.

“It just circled the boat for probably half an hour to an hour the whole time we fished there,” he said. “I was a little bit worried at first but yeah, it was pretty crazy.”﻿

Grace then said that the terrifying encounter occurred at midday. Grace said that he and Cook had a feeling they weren’t alone. He decided to use his GoPro to see what was beneath the water.

“[I] threw the GoPro in the water and I was holding it and he must have spotted it and just come straight towards it,” Grace explained. “Gonna be a great story to tell, that’s for sure.”

The media outlet further reported that the great white shark’s belly looked swollen, which could be due to it being pregnant.