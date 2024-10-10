massive-cruise-ship-rocked-by-hurricane-milton-in-shocking-video

A cruise ship was noticeably rocked by Hurricane Milton as the then-category 5 storm made its way through the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week.

Jennifer, a Kentucky photographer, was among those on a Carnival cruise ship when Hurricane Milton was pushing toward Florida. She managed to capture some footage of the storm causing the large cruise ship to rock.

“When you decide to go on a cruise when category five hurricane Milton is headed your way….” she wrote. “The boat is a rocking…”



The video shows one of the cruise ship’s pools splashing water around. Jennifer could be heard “woo’ing” in the background as other guests loudly shared their reactions.

Hurricane Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated numerous states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. It is The thirteenth named storm, ninth hurricane, fourth major hurricane, and second Category 5 hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Initially a Category 5, Hurricane Milton weakened to a Category 4 on Monday, Oct. 7, only to strengthen back to a Category 5 less than 24 hours later. It made landfall in the late hours of Wednesday, Oct. 9 as a Category 3.

Dozens of videos show that with the storm came devastating flooding, tornadoes, and intense winds. The storm was so strong that it destroyed the famous domed roof of Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field.

Cruise Ship Passengers Were Airlifted Off Florida’s Coast Before Hurricane Milton Made Landfall

As many prepared for Hurricane Milton and the devastation the storm was predicted to bring, one of the cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico was forced to have passengers airlifted to escape potential destruction.

The cruise ship, Sun Princess, was forced to turn back before docking at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for its grand arrival at its “winter homeport.” However, the US Coast Guard elevated Port Everglades to “Port Condition YANKEE.” This meant gale-force winds were expected within the next 24 hours.

Unfortunately, the newly launched cruise ship was unable to dock as originally planned. This was due to all docked ships being forced to vacate the port and incoming vessels were barred from the area.

Another setback in the situation, passengers became ill onboard the Sun Princess. The ship’s crew made the decision to evacuate passengers from the vessel by helicopter.

Details about where the transported passengers were not revealed.