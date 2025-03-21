Massive Beef Stick Recall After ‘Pieces of Metal’ Found in Popular Snack

A recall has been issued for 14 tons of ready-to-eat beef sticks following reports of metal fragments discovered in the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday, March 20 that Idaho Smokehouse Partners LLC is recalling 29,541 pounds of Chomps beef sticks.

“The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product,” the recall notice read, per The New York Post.

The beef sticks were produced between January 13 and 15. They are marked with an expiration date of February 10, 2026, according to The Post.

To identify the recalled Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild, check the packaging for lot code 25016, found on the labels of the 1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed sticks. The packaging also includes establishment number 6220A, printed clearly on the front.

The Beef Sticks made Their Way Into California and Illinois

According to the FSIS, the recalled beef sticks were distributed to retail stores in California and Illinois.

“There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products,” the recall notice detailed.

“Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider,” the FSIS urged. They also noted that “some products may be in consumers’ pantries.”

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the recall notice warned. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Meanwhile, Idaho Smokehouse Partners issued a statement about the recall.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we worked with regulatory authorities on the best way to protect consumers from this issue,” the company explained to Fox News, per The Post.

“We are taking this action because we are committed to the highest food safety standards for the consumers of our products,” the company added.

Of course, avid beef stick lovers took to social media to vent over the recall.

“Well, I consumed some of these,” one consumer wrote on X in the wake of the news. “I have no idea if I got the bad lot or not. I am in IL, where some of them were shipped. Sucks though because I do enjoy these,” they added.

Meanwhile, at least one meat lover was undeterred by the recall.

“Give them to me. I’ll risk it,” they joked on X.