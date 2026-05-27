Sheinelle Jones Gives Health Update Following ‘Today’ Show Absence

Following her recent absence from the Today show, Sheinelle Jones shares a health update.

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Fellow Today show co-host Carson Daly recently filled in for Jones for the May 18 episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. He shared that Jones was “injured” but did not disclose where.

Jones returned to the show the following day, telling viewers that she had self-diagnosed with a “frozen shoulder.” Her co-host Jenna Bush Hager said she had experienced the health condition before. However, her injury wasn’t at the same level as Jones’, noting she said it felt irritated, but she could move it.

Jones further shared that her shoulder symptoms became “excruciating” as time went on. “I don’t take a lot of medicine, so for me to take Advice, it’s ’cause I’m really hurting,” she noted.

The Today co-host then demonstrated how she was unable to lift her right arm above her chest without feeling pain. “Putting this dress on today, Sarah had to help me upstairs, our friend in the wardrobe department,” she explained. “I stood still. I mean, it was a whole situation to put this dress on today.”

‘Frozen Shoulder’ Is Often Considered a Symptom of Perimenopause

Bush Hager went on to point out that “frozen shoulder” is commonly known as a perimenopause symptom.

“I didn’t know why we have so many perimenopausal signs,” she explained. “I once was like, ‘My shoulder’s been bothering me.’ And they were like, ‘You know what that is, right?’ And I was like, ‘Weight-lifting?’ And they were like, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Although perimenopause could be the reason behind Jones’ health woes, Bush-Hager jokingly declared that the “frozen shoulder” was caused by Jones’ performance with Zara Larsson during the May 8 Today concert. During the same event, Larsson broke her heel.

“Did I whip my arm out of socket?” Jones asked.

To which Bush Hager replied, “I think she broke her shoe, and you broke your shoulder. It’s just, we’re old.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Mandy Moore discussed her own symptoms of perimenopause. Among the symptoms are forgetting items to pack for her recent trip to New York. This included underwear, socks, and even her ID.

“I was like, ‘Is this perimenopause already?” she said.

Bush Hager jokingly added, “All roads lead to perimenopause, I hate to tell you. … Brain fog? Perimenopause. Leaving your socks and your underwear at home? Perimenopause.”