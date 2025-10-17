Massachusetts School Worker Dies After Being Kicked In Chest By 14-Year-Old Student

A Massachusetts school worker has died after a 14-year-old student allegedly kicked her in the chest.

The teen had reportedly been trying to leave school without permission. That’s when the school worker, named Amy Morrell, tried to stop the teen. The teenage girl then allegedly assaulted Morrell, leading to her death.

The startling incident happened on Wednesday at Meadowridge Academy. The academy is a therapeutic school for youth located in Swansea, Massachusetts. According to NBC Boston, the teen allegedly kicked the worker.

Morrell was one of two staff members trying to stop the teen from leaving the dorms. They tried to restrain her, but that’s when the teen kicked Morrell in the chest. The school worker immediately collapsed to the floor and became critical.

School Worker Dies

First responders took Morrell to a nearby hospital where doctors later pronounced her dead. The exact cause of death remains unknown. Following the assault, police arrested the teen and charged her with both assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

At this time, it’s unknown if they will upgrade the charges to manslaughter or murder. The Meadowridge Academy released a statement about the death saying it was a tragedy.

“The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member Amy Morrell. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the school told NBC Boston. “Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Meanwhile, a close family friend, Andrew Ferruche, called the incident a “tragic situation.”

“It never crossed my mind. Never thought of it. I couldn’t believe it when I got the call today,” Ferruche told WCVB. “You get in a fight, you don’t think you’re going to hit somebody and they’re going to die right there — especially if you’re a kid.”

He added, “That child’s life is probably ruined. Her life is gone. It’s just a tragic situation.”

Another friend, Tina Lombardi, also mourned the school worker..

“I love you and can’t believe your life has been cut short. You will always be a big part of my life,” Lombardi wrote.