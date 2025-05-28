Mass Shooting At Connecticut Mall Injures 5, Person Of Interest Arrested

A mass shooting carried out at a Connecticut mall in Waterbury ended up with five people injured, all suffering gunshot wounds. While the victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the suspect, 19-year-old Tajuan Washington, has been arrested and charged.

According to ABC7, the incident took place at Brass Mill Center Mall at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27. During a press conference held on Wednesday, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo detailed that the shooting began following an argument that escalated.

“We believe this started as a conflict and escalated,” Spagnolo said, as per WTNH. “We do know that there was one gunman at this time that we identified. That gunman was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.”

It is alleged that Washington shot five people during the incident. The victims are four women and one man, ages 20 to 26, as per ABC7. Reportedly, one of the women suffered a gunshot wound to the spine. It is considered the most serious of the injuries.

All victims were transported to local hospitals, having suffered non-life-threatening injuries. During the same press conference, Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski revealed that three of the five victims had been released from hospitals. The remaining two are in stable condition.

Suspect Charged

As reported by WTNH, moments before Washington was arrested, chaos ensued inside the mall as the shots were fired. Police arrived shortly after and cleared the room, arresting Washington while also escorting paramedics to treat the injured.

“It was really amazing to watch people keep cool heads and follow plans, and shelter in place,” Spagnolo added. “We have been able to escort them out. Detectives are interviewing those folks right now and identifying them.”

Tajuan Washington was charged with five counts of first-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, as per WTNH.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont addressed the incident on X.

“Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident,” Lamont said.