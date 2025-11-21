Mary Ann Wilson Dead at 87

Mary Ann Wilson has died aged 87. She was the beloved registered nurse and creator of the gentle public-television exercise programme Sit and Be Fit.

Her family confirmed she passed away on November 5, 2025, at her home in Spokane, as reported by Today.

Wilson famously launched Sit and Be Fit in 1987 from KSPS-PBS in Spokane. Something she didn’t step away from until 2023. Her ambitions rooted much earlier, however, in her years as a nurse caring for older adults. She looked after those with chronic conditions.

Noticing that traditional exercise classes were too strenuous or unsafe for some of her patients, she pioneered a chair-based, low-impact routine that soon captured a national audience.

Over the decades, Sit and Be Fit became a fixture in homes across the U.S. Eventually, it was airing on over 100 PBS stations. Wilson famously invited viewers into her living room. Her children say she personally responded to countless letters and calls, urging people to keep moving with kindness, dignity, and patience.

Mary Ann Wilson Had A “Big Hear” For Others

“She always had a big heart for people,” her daughter, Gretchen Cowan, told KXLY, “and for helping people.”

“For her to get up in front of a camera and do that was a whole different learning curve for her. And she believed enough in the vision and fearlessly just did it,” she continued.

“Her viewers really feel like they are she is there with them in their living room and they really feel like they know her and that she’s their exercise friend.”

Her impact did not go unnoticed, however. In 2017, Wilson was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. They recognized Wilson for both her pioneering work and the gentle, inclusive philosophy behind her show.

KSPS PBS paid tribute to Wilson as “kind, dedicated, and selfless.” They noted that her calm presence and medical expertise made her a trusted guide for generations of viewers.

Wilson’s legacy lives on not only in the hundreds of episodes she produced but also in the countless people she encouraged to stay active regardless of their age, health, or mobility.