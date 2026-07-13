‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Dies By Suicide: Josh Grisetti Was 44

Josh Grisetti, a Broadway actor who appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has passed away after committing suicide. He was 44 years old.

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Rob McClure, who appeared with Grisetti in Broadway’s Something Rotten! confirmed that the late actor died on Friday.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure shared in an Instagram post. “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”

McClure further reflected on his time with Grisetti. “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton.”

The fellow actor noted he had the honor of being Grisetti’s best man. He further described Grisetti’s passing as being a “cataclysmic loss.”

McClure also shared photos of himself and Grisetti throughout the years.

Grisetti Started Acting in the Early 2000s.

Born on December 1, 1981, Grisetti went into professional acting in 2004.

He starred in the York Theatre’s musical adaptation of Enter Laughing in 2008-2009. He made his actual Broadway debut in the original musical It Shoulda Been You in 2015.

His role earned him nominations from the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle. He won one of two 2015 Clarence Derwent Awards.

In 2016, Grisetti replaced John Cariani as Bigel Bottom in Something Rotten!

In addition to Broadway, Grisetti secured various TV and film roles. He starred in ABC’s short-lived series The Knights of Prosperity and appeared in two pilots for NBC, The Gates and Like Magic.

The actor appeared in a recurring role throughout the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2023. He shared details about the role.

“I stepped into something that has such great energy behind it,” he explained. “I got to be a part of all of the amazing progress that’s already been made in the previous seasons, and I always had the support of the phenomenal artists who work on that show, including the writers and the showrunners.”

He then added, “I’m thrilled to do a role like this because in a weird way, I’m paying homage to guys who were there when I started my career.”

Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Perpich, whom he married in 2020.