Marvel Actress Dies Following a Stroke: Mary Rivera Was 82

Mary Rivera, an actress best known for her role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, has passed away following a stroke. She was 82 years old.

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A family member of Rivera’s confirmed the news, telling TMZ that she was in a coma after suffering from the health emergency. Her family decided to take her off life support after doctors determined they weren’t sure if she would come out of the coma. She died in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 15.

According to her obituary, Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro, as well as her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

“Mary was a retired Missionary for the church. She was also cast in the last Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the Filipino grandmother,” the obituary reads. “She was very proud of this accolade.”

The Actress Had a Hilarious Moment in the Marvel Film

The family member further shared that Rivera lived a good life and was “extremely proud” of her appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. She played the role of Ned Leeds’ grandmother, who asked Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to clean the cobwebs from the ceiling in Tagalog.

“My lola [which means grandmother in Tagalog] is asking if you could just get the cobweb there, since you’re like, up there?” Ned told Garfield’s Spider-Man, as the webslinger appeared on the ceiling.

Her family notably encouraged her to audition for the role.

Along with Spider-Man, Rivera appeared in the 2023 film Teddy Told Me To as a scared woman.