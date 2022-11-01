At 81, Martha Stewart Is Showing Age Doesn’t Factor Into Being Sexy

Martha Stewart recently revealed the thought process behind some of her steamy social media selfies and how she’s found the confidence to post thirst traps online at 81 years old.

Barrymore Dubs Stewart ‘Queen Of Thirst Traps’

Stewart dropped by The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her social media presence, including some of her more risque pics. Barrymore asked the lifestyle expert about being the “Queen of Thirst Traps.”

Stewart responded by joking that she posts sexy photos and videos to “keep the interest alive.” Stewart usually keeps her social media posts pretty tame, but from time to time, she’ll put up pictures and videos of herself in silk robes, glamorous makeup looks—and even completely naked!

Her most famous post? A partnership video with Green Mountain Coffee, where Stewart stripped down underneath an apron. “Look at this: a thing of natural beauty. No, no, no, not me,” she jokes in the video. “My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee.”

Barrymore then steered the conversation towards self-confidence and dealing with a critical inner voice, asking Stewart how she’s found the confidence to bare it all on social media. “I practiced the day before to see if I looked ok—and I looked good, so…” Stewart shrugged.

Stewart is very transparent about her fitness and health routine, telling People that she does “pilates, exercises, swimming and horseback riding two times a week.” In another interview with Yahoo, the professional homemaker shared more tips about staying healthy.

“I have my regular checkups; they’re on the calendar at least six months in advance. I eat extremely well,” she explained. “I’m not a vegetarian, but I do eat a lot of good fish and very little meat. I eat fantastic vegetables that I grow myself and delicious eggs right out of my chicken coop.”

Is Stewart Single?

Barrymore also asked Stewart about her dating life—the professional homemaker divorced her husband Andrew in 1990 and has dated actor Anthony Hopkins, journalist Carl Bernstein, and billionaire Charles Simonyi, but is currently single.

“[I’ve been] single for like, 30 years,” Stewart shared. “I’m not proud of it. I should’ve married along the way.” She also addressed some internet rumors about her and comedian Pete Davidson hooking up, telling Barrymore, “He’s sort of cute. He knows how to get in and out [of a relationship].”

The professional homemaker might be single, but it looks like she’s doing a good job keeping the interest alive. Stewart’s self-confidence is inspiring to women at any age and just goes to show that you’re never too old to post a thirst trap!

