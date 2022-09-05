Martha Stewart Shared Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos From Her Modeling Days In Epic Post

Martha Stewart is one of the latest celebrities taking part in the TikTok “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge. The famous homemaker shared some rare pictures with fans that show a young Stewart during her modeling days.

Stewart Takes Part In Teenage TikTok Challenge

The “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge sees users make videos where they pose as they are today, then show a slideshow of photos from their younger, more rebellious days. The title of the challenge comes from the song that plays in the background of each video—Wheatus’ 2000 hit single “Teenage Dirtbag.”

Stewart’s video shows her posing in front of what looks like her apartment building, wearing a sparkly sweatsuit and big sunglasses. The slideshow of vintage pictures show the TV personality reclining on the hood of a car, posing in a bikini, sporting a black evening dress, as well as some of her modeling shots.

However, Stewart broke with tradition, using Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 1999 hit “Still D.R.E.” instead of the Wheatus song. The video still used “Teenage Dirtbag” when posted to her TikTok page, however.

Fan Reactions: ‘Such A Legend’

Fans loved the throwback shots, and let Stewart know in the comments. “Love all of these! You where [sic] NEVER A DIRTY BAG!!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Such a legend.”

“Other guys: *follows Instagram models*; me: *follows Martha Stewart*” one fan laughed. Another wrote, “Using a snoop song instead of the teenage dirt bag song.” Someone else commented, “Martha! You babe.”

Stewart’s Modeling Career

Her modeling career began when she was just 15 years old. Stewart appeared in commercials and print ads for companies like Unilever home goods, Lifebuoy soap, and Tareyton cigarettes. She also walked the runway for designers like Chanel.

“I did a Tareyton ‘I’d rather fight than switch’ commercial, you know?” Stewart said in a 2004 interview with Larry King, when asked about her days as a model. “And then I practiced smoking. I tried to smoke for a week. And when I finally made the commercial, all I had to do was hold the cigarette.”

Stewart has come a long way from her modeling days; she has created a lifestyle and homemaking empire, authored dozens of cookbooks and columns, and even hosted a cooking show with close friend Snoop Dogg. Fans loved getting to see a little more of Stewart’s past as a model and can’t wait for more TikTok content from the lifestyle expert!

