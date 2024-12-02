martha-stewart-makes-shocking-confession-in-new-interview

Although she is known for being a lifestyle guru, Martha Stewart admitted that her social media skills may not be up to par.

During her appearance on TalkShopLive with chef Thomas Joseph over the weekend, the 83-year-old famed businesswoman was chatting about her 100th published book when she spoke about her lack thereof social media savvy side.

“Do you know I’ve never answered a DM,” Martha Stewart explained. “I don’t even know where they are.”

Stewart also said she must have “millions” of unread messages from her devoted fans. She promised to check them “one of these days.”

“You have to go to messages, and then you have to go to DMs,” she continued. “I probably have several million of them. Oh my gosh, I better look at that one of these days.”

Elsewhere in the livestream appearance, Martha Stewart spoke about her book, Martha: The Cookbook, which was released last month.

The book is said to feature 100 of Stewart’s favorite cooking recipes. It also had stories and photos from the lifestyle guru’s archive.

“It was a joy to put this book together and a lot of hard work picking just 100 of my favorite recipes.” Martha Stewart shared. “here’s a lot of stuff for Christmas in the book. There’s lots of good holiday menus, and there is the best Meyer lemon drop cocktail.”

Martha Stewart Makes Major Error While Baking 35 Pies For Thanksgiving

Days before her TalkShopLive chat, Martha Stewart revealed she made 35 pies for Thanksgiving week.

The pies were chocolate pecan, brown butter maple rum pecan, pumpkin phyllo, apple crumb, and cranberry.

“I took two days, 100 eggs, 14 pounds pecan halves, eleven jars Karo syrup, 25 pounds heckers flour, thirty pounds plugra butter, six cups maple syrup, 60 ounces pumpkin puree, 18 cups fresh cranberries,” she wrote in a post on Instagram featuring snapshots of the pies.

However, Martha Stewart admitted she made one major mistake while making the pies.

“I used three big ovens, which are a mess now because I stupidly forgot to place cookie sheets under some of the pies,” she stated. “Which bubbled and oozed everywhere.”

However, Martha Stewart reassured her Instagram followers that the pies were delicious despite the mess.

Instagram users couldn’t help but praise Stewart for making all the pies. “Can you imagine being given a handmade homemade pie from MARTHA herself,” one Instagram user wrote. “Holy Mother of Mary!”

Another Instagram user added, “Only Martha could make 35 pies look effortless.”