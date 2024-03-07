Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley Pose for ‘SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Shoot

While celebrating a huge milestone, Martha Stewart and Christie Brinkley posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuits’ 60th anniversary photoshoot.

Brinkley and Stewart were among the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models who came together to celebrate the publication’s latest achievement.

Brinkley has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She made her debut in the publication in 1975. During the photoshoot, she had the opportunity to see her covers.

“My first cover, that was incredible!” she declared in a clip on Instagram. “I had no idea what it meant doing that cover.”

Brinkley also said that her first Sports Illustrated shoot made her realize she was “good enough” to be a model. “It’s always what makes you, you,” she gushed. “That’s the most original and the best part of you.”

Along with Martha Stewart and Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Paulina Porizkova, and Kate Upon also appeared for the exciting photoshoot.

Martha Stewart Stated to Be on the Cover of Sports Illustrated at Her Age Was a Challenge

Following the release of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in May 2023, Martha Stewart opened up about the photo shoot and what it took for her to be on the cover.

“To be on the cover [at] my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge,” Stewart told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “For me, it is a testament to good living. And I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring.”

Martha Stewart also shared how she prepared for the shoot. “I didn’t starve myself,” she said. “But I didn’t have any bread or pasta for a couple months. I went to Pilates every other day. I live a clean life anyway. Good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare can do all that stuff, but it was kind of fund.”

Stewart further pointed out there wasn’t much to the shoot. “There is no theme — rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” she explained. “But, the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

Months after the shoot, Martha Stewart told Kelly Clarkson that Sports Illustrated never asked her to do the cover until she was 81. “I would’ve done it when I was 40. I looked great at 40,” she said.