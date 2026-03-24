‘Married At First Sight’ Star Dies: Mel Schilling Was 54

Days after announcing that she had been diagnosed with terminal colon cancer, Married at First Sight UK host Mel Schilling passed away. She was 54 years old.

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The TV personality’s husband, Gareth Brisbane, confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak,” Brisbane wrote. “She ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.”

He then shared, “To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

Brisbane went on to write, “Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one.”

“If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full,” he added. “Love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.”

Schilling is survived by Brisbane and their daughter, Madison.

Schilling Was First Diagnosed With Cancer in 2023

In her March 12 Instagram post, Schilling opened up about her cancer journey, which started in late 2023.

She revealed she found out she had cancer after her doctor discovered a tumor the “size of a lemon” during a scan.

“‘Terry,’ as I called him, was successfully removed,” the TV personality explained. “And I was initially given the all clear – that many of you already know.”

Although things seemed ok after the removal of “Terry,” Schilling revealed that in February 2024, small nodules were discovered in her lungs during a routine scan.

After running some tests, her doctor told her that the cancer had metastasized, causing her world to change in an instant.

“Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy,” she shared. “And was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.”

Unfortunately, months before she was set to start the clinic trial, Schilling began to experience new symptoms. Among them were blinding headaches and numbness down her right side.

“After many tests, I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain,” she revealed. “And, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team has now told me there is nothing further they can do.”

Although she continued to fight, Schilling admitted her light was quickly starting to fade. “I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”





