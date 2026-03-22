‘Married at First Sight’ Host Shares Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Married at First Sight UK host Mel Schilling announced earlier this month that she was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer.

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In a post on Instagram, Schilling revealed she received the diagnosis in December 2023 after her doctor discovered a tumor the “size of a lemon” during a scan.

“‘Terry,’ as I called him, was successfully removed,” she explained. “And I was initially given the all clear – that many of you already know.”

However, Schilling shared that small nodules were discovered in her lungs during a routine scan in late February 2024. Unfortunately, the cancer had metastasized, causing her world to change in an instant.

“Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy,” she continued. “And was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.”

Things Take Another Turn in Schilling’s Cancer Battle

Months before she was set to start the clinic trial, Schilling began to experience new symptoms such as blinding headaches and numbness down her right side.

“After many tests, I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain,” she revealed. “And, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team has now told me there is nothing further they can do.”

Hearing those words changed everything, Schilling said. She then noted that her light is “starting to fade and quickly.” Despite this, she’s continuing to fight.

“But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love,” she declared. “Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult, and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

She then thanked those who had supported her throughout her cancer battle so far.

“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this,” she added. “If something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

Along with the cancer update, Schilling shared a photo of her with her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and daughter Madison hugging during what appears to be the holiday season.