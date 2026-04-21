‘Married… With Children’ Star Addresses Worrying Hospitalization

Following her recent hospitalization, Married… With Children star Christina Applegate has broken her silence about the situation.

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According to recent reports, the actress was admitted amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). However, no information about the hospitalization or its cause has been revealed.

Her rep previously stated, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

In a recent Instagram post, Applegate addressed the situation. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day.”

She then wrote, “I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Along with the encouraging words, the actress posted a photo of a coffee mug alongside her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes.

Others Were Concerned For the Actess Following a ‘Hellish’ Hospital Stay

While speaking to the Daily Mail, a source admitted to being concerned for Applegate amid her recent “hellish” hospital stay.

“With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her,” the insider stated. “Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days.”

They further noted, “She doesn’t have great days. She’s always dealing with something. It sucks.”

However, the source then said, “But when she does look at things positively it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her and anything in between.”

Applegate first announced she was diagnosed with MS in 2021. In her new book, the actress opened up about her battle with the disease.

“Then I was put on a clear‑liquid diet because of my stomach issues, and all of a sudden, everything just dropped off of me,” she wrote. “Within seven months, all of it was gone, and I was down by 50 pounds or more. These days, my legs are tinier than they’ve ever been.”