Marlon Wayans Reveals His Child Is Transgender: “I Have A Daughter That Transitioned Into A Son”

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans shared a deeply personal revelation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday. The White Chicks star disclosed that his eldest child, 23-year-old Amai, has transitioned and is now known as Kai.

Wayans candidly discussed his own journey as a parent, acknowledging the initial challenges he faced and the growth he experienced in embracing and supporting Kai’s decision. He described the process as a “transition” for both himself and his family, moving from a place of “ignorance and denial” to complete acceptance and unconditional love.

The 51-year-old entertainer highlighted the importance of sharing his family’s story, emphasizing that he wants to provide a message of support and understanding to other parents going through similar situations. Wayans revealed that he plans to address Kai’s transition in a comedy special titled Rainbow Child.

In the interview, Wayans expressed the occasional difficulty of adjusting to new pronouns but underscored his commitment to respecting Kai’s wishes and supporting them wholeheartedly. He acknowledged the pain associated with the situation but emphasized that it has ultimately led to personal growth and understanding.

As a father of two, including 21-year-old son Shawn from his previous marriage to Angelica Zachary, Wayans stressed the importance of allowing his children to be authentic and true to themselves. He expressed a desire for his children to feel free to be who they are, fostering confidence and happiness in their lives.

Wayans concluded the heartfelt discussion by expressing his pride and love for Kai and the importance of creating a supportive environment for his children within the family home.

Eminem also recently had a child come out as non-binary.

Fans and viewers responded with overwhelming support and admiration for Wayans, applauding his openness, growth as a parent, and unconditional love for his children. The comments section of the video was filled with messages of encouragement and appreciation for Wayans’ positive approach to parenting in the face of life-changing circumstances.