Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved 4 Kids From California to Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg shared that he, his wife Rhea Durham, and their four kids are happily settled in Las Vegas after moving from California.

“It’s a place where my kids can thrive. [They can] do their thing and pursue their interests,” he recently told People about his new family compound.

Wahlberg and Durham, who tied the knot in August 2009, have four children together. They are daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15.

Mark Wahlberg alongside his wife and kids during the holiday season back in 2022.

When the Fear actor his announcement in the fall of 2022 that his family had relocated from California, he expressed his ambition to establish a studio and transform Las Vegas into the new “Hollywood 2.0.”

“After this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state. [Then we can] build a state-of-the-art studio here, and make this Hollywood 2.0,” Wahlberg told the hosts of The Talk at the time.

“I want to be able to work from home,” the actor noted.

Mark Wahlberg’s Move Was Partially Inspired by the Interests of His Kids

The Departed star further elaborated that during his time in California, few film projects developed. “So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams. Whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer. This made a lot more sense for us,” Mark Wahlberg continued.

Wahlberg also saw the big move as a way to “give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids.” He then added, “I’m really excited about the future.”

Fast forward to now, and Mark Wahlberg and his family are one happy funky bunch in their new city. “Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg’s most recent performance in Arthur the King features him alongside a canine co-star.

In the movie, inspired by Mikael Lindnord’s 2017 book, Wahlberg portrays an athlete. He repeatedly meets a stray dog during a challenging endurance race across the Dominican Republic. He and his teammates end up taking in the determined canine, whom they name Arthur the King, and making him their mascot.

Arthur the King is currently showing in theaters.